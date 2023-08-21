All Sections
Ukrainian government to decide on suspending visa-free travel with Israel soon

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 16:00
Israel & Ukraine flags, Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel in Facebook

The Ukrainian government will make a final decision regarding the suspension of visa-free travel with Israel in the coming days.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, during a radio broadcast

Quote from Korniichuk: "If the Ukrainian government decides to suspend visa-free travel with Israel, it will be a decision aimed at the [Israeli] government, not the people or the members of religious communities. The final decision has not been made yet, but will be made in the coming days."

Details: Korniichuk said that the proposal to suspend visa-free travel with Israel was a response to the growing number of deportations of Ukrainian refugees from Israel.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel added that Ukrainian refugees have faced difficulties in Israel since the beginning of the Russian aggression. 

Quote from Korniichuk: "When our refugees, the majority of whom are women and children, get to Israel, where they hope to find refuge with their friends and relatives, the first thing they face is their passports being confiscated and they are being held in airports for interrogations that last 5-10 hours. Following this, around 10% of Ukrainians are denied entry. This is unacceptable!

Israel is also the only country that has introduced electronic visas for Ukrainians after Russia unleashed its war against Ukraine!"

Details: Korniichuk added that he was speaking on behalf of the Ukrainian government, with President Zelenskyy having spoken up about the migration issues, and demanded to address it.

"As for me, it is the president’s prerogative to recall ambassadors back to Kyiv. This decision has not yet been made. The duty of Ukraine’s government is to take care of its people and to prevent the rights of Ukrainians from being infringed upon," Korniichuk said.

