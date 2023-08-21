All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian government to decide on suspending visa-free travel with Israel soon

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 16:00
Ukrainian government to decide on suspending visa-free travel with Israel soon
Israel & Ukraine flags, Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel in Facebook

The Ukrainian government will make a final decision regarding the suspension of visa-free travel with Israel in the coming days.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, during a radio broadcast

Quote from Korniichuk: "If the Ukrainian government decides to suspend visa-free travel with Israel, it will be a decision aimed at the [Israeli] government, not the people or the members of religious communities. The final decision has not been made yet, but will be made in the coming days."

Details: Korniichuk said that the proposal to suspend visa-free travel with Israel was a response to the growing number of deportations of Ukrainian refugees from Israel.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel added that Ukrainian refugees have faced difficulties in Israel since the beginning of the Russian aggression. 

Quote from Korniichuk: "When our refugees, the majority of whom are women and children, get to Israel, where they hope to find refuge with their friends and relatives, the first thing they face is their passports being confiscated and they are being held in airports for interrogations that last 5-10 hours. Following this, around 10% of Ukrainians are denied entry. This is unacceptable!

Israel is also the only country that has introduced electronic visas for Ukrainians after Russia unleashed its war against Ukraine!"

Details: Korniichuk added that he was speaking on behalf of the Ukrainian government, with President Zelenskyy having spoken up about the migration issues, and demanded to address it.

"As for me, it is the president’s prerogative to recall ambassadors back to Kyiv. This decision has not yet been made. The duty of Ukraine’s government is to take care of its people and to prevent the rights of Ukrainians from being infringed upon," Korniichuk said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: bezviz
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: