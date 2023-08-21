Shahed drone strikes civilian structure in Chernihiv Oblast

A Shahed drone hit a civilian structure in a village in a hromada in Chernihiv Oblast that is borders on Belarus and Russia [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a Shahed drone has struck a civilian structure in a village near the border in Chernihiv Oblast."

Details: An air-raid warning was sounded in the area.

Updated: At 23:56, the an all-clear was given.

