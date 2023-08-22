Missile threat reported in 3 oblasts

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat to Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the night of 21-22 August.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in these three oblasts.

The Air Force reported at 02:35 that the all-clear had been given.

Background: Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 August. Several Shahed drones attacked the city.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!