Pro-Ukrainian EPP leads in elections to European Parliament, exit polls state

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 June 2024, 21:06
The European Parliament. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The pro-Ukrainian European People's Party (EPP), the biggest group in the European Parliament, is winning the elections to the European Parliament, which end on 9 June.

Source: exit polls on the elections results, published by German TV channels ARD and ZDF at approximately 18:00 on 9 June, as reported by European Pravda with reference to DW

Details: The EPP, which has the biggest fraction in the European Parliament, is receiving about 180 out of 720 seats in the new convocation of the parliament. Ursula von der Leyen is a candidate for the position of President of the European Commission from the EPP.

The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats remains the second-largest faction, the exit poll says. It may win 135 seats.

It is followed by the Renew Europe liberal group, which can count on a number of 81 to 87 representatives in the parliament.

European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) may win 80 mandates, while a far-right nationalistic groupIdentity and Democracy may win 70 seats. Thus, these two far-right groups will receive 150 mandates in total.

The representation of The Greens-European Free Alliance in the European Parliament is likely to decrease considerably with fewer than 60 seats.

In total, early reports say that right-wing parties will likely have the most significant growth among all the forces compared to the previous elections in 2019.

Background: 

  • The exit poll for the European Parliament election in Germany predicts a landslide victory for the CDU/CSU opposition bloc, while the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is only third after far-rights.
  • In Austria, the far-right pro-Russian Freedom Party is a likely winner of the European Parliament elections.
  • In Slovakia, the Slovak opposition party Progressive Slovakia won first place, while the party of PM Robert Fico was second.

Subjects: European ParliamentELECTIONS
