Two Russian Su-57s were possibly hit by recent Ukrainian attack in Astrakhan Oblast

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has reported that two Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jets could have been hit at the same time on the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Data is still being clarified. Preliminary reports indicate that two Su-57 aircraft could have been hit.

There is also information concerning irretrievable losses and casualties among the invaders."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that a cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine.

The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.

