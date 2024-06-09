All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two Russian Su-57s were possibly hit by recent Ukrainian attack in Astrakhan Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 June 2024, 18:25
Two Russian Su-57s were possibly hit by recent Ukrainian attack in Astrakhan Oblast
Su-57. Photo: Wikipedia

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has reported that two Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jets could have been hit at the same time on the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Data is still being clarified. Preliminary reports indicate that two Su-57 aircraft could have been hit.

Advertisement:

There is also information concerning irretrievable losses and casualties among the invaders."

Background: 

  • Earlier, it was reported that a cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine.
  • The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligenceRussiaaircraft
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
defence intelligence
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
Russo-Ukrainian war provides opportunities for US intelligence to recruit Russian spies
UK MI5 instructed to focus on spies from Russia, China and Iran
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: