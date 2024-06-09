Stabilisation rolling blackout schedules will be in place across Ukraine on 10 June

Stabilisation outage schedules will be applied from 16:00 to 22:00 on Monday, 10 June.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company

Details: Ukrenergo reported that on Monday, 10 June, stabilisation blackouts are planned to be applied from 16:00 to 22:00 if consumption limits, which are communicated to each oblast power company every evening, are exceeded.

Critical infrastructure that ensures vital functions will continue to operate without interruption.

Background:

After scheduled repairs, a power unit of one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants with a capacity of 1,000 MW has been put into operation. Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo, said that an additional power unit would temporarily improve the situation in the power system.

Schedules of planned outages that were supposed to be in effect on Sunday 9 June from 20:00 to 22:00 were cancelled.

