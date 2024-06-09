All Sections
Stabilisation rolling blackout schedules will be in place across Ukraine on 10 June

Economichna PravdaSunday, 9 June 2024, 19:00
Stabilisation rolling blackout schedules will be in place across Ukraine on 10 June

Stabilisation outage schedules will be applied from 16:00 to 22:00 on Monday, 10 June.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company 

Details: Ukrenergo reported that on Monday, 10 June, stabilisation blackouts are planned to be applied from 16:00 to 22:00 if consumption limits, which are communicated to each oblast power company every evening, are exceeded. 

Critical infrastructure that ensures vital functions will continue to operate without interruption.

Background:

  • After scheduled repairs, a power unit of one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants with a capacity of 1,000 MW has been put into operation. Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo, said that an additional power unit would temporarily improve the situation in the power system.
  • Schedules of planned outages that were supposed to be in effect on Sunday 9 June from 20:00 to 22:00 were cancelled.

