Explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 06:12
An explosion rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 22 August.
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Council, on Telegram
Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosion. Please, do not film or post anything on the Internet."
Details: The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile threat to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at around 05:30.
