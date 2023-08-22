All Sections
Explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 06:12
Explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih
PHOTO: UK.WIKIPEDIA.ORG

An explosion rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 22 August.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Council, on Telegram 

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosion. Please, do not film or post anything on the Internet."

Details: The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile threat to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at around 05:30.

Advertisement: