Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, 1 killed, 1 injured
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 12:19
The Russian attack on the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast has killed a woman, 71, and injured a man, 55.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian army has hit Komyshany. Local residents who were outside came under fire. A woman, 71, sustained fatal injuries."
Details: A man, 55, was hospitalised and is undergoing medical care.
