Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, 1 killed, 1 injured

photo: the press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian attack on the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast has killed a woman, 71, and injured a man, 55.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army has hit Komyshany. Local residents who were outside came under fire. A woman, 71, sustained fatal injuries."

Details: A man, 55, was hospitalised and is undergoing medical care.

