Everything in state should become veteran's assistant – Zelenskyy

Ukraine must take care of veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This applies to everything from the work of the military medical commissions and rehabilitation to assistance with education, housing and business, and officials who do not understand this must be replaced.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an online speech at the VI International Veterans Forum Ukraine. Defenders. Future

Quote from Zelenskyy: "No lost lives! No lost generations! No lost opportunities! And of course, no time to waste. The time of life.

These are the main principles underlying the policy of heroes. Everything in it, from honouring the feats of Ukrainians to new educational opportunities for veterans, from the quality of work of the military medical commissions and rehabilitation to economic opportunities, business opportunities, legal opportunities and housing for veterans – everything in the policy of heroes should help people live."

Details: The president emphasised that "any official who does not understand this will be replaced", and any regulatory framework that delays the process should be simplified.

"Everything in our country should somehow become an assistant to a veteran, just as everything is a warrior’s assistant today. And all effective initiatives of the state and the public, business, and veterans' initiatives, all those aimed at improving the quality of the Ukrainian policy of heroes and integrating and helping veterans, must be implemented. I am confident that there will be a result. It must be," the president concluded.

