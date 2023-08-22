Ukraine's DTEK resumes power supply interrupted by Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
Power engineers from DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, have resumed power supply to 50,500 households on the morning of 22 August; they were previously cut off from the grid by a Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: DTEK
Quote: "DTEK's emergency crews started repairs straight away upon authorisation from the State Emergency Service and the military. The power supply was resumed to about 31,000 households as of 06:15 [22 August 2023]," the company said.
Details: The power supply was brought back to the other blacked-out houses within the next two hours.
Background: On the morning of 22 August, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians damaged private residential buildings and cut a high-voltage power line.
