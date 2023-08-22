All Sections
Ukraine's DTEK resumes power supply interrupted by Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 12:54

Power engineers from DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, have resumed power supply to 50,500 households on the morning of 22 August; they were previously cut off from the grid by a Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DTEK

Quote: "DTEK's emergency crews started repairs straight away upon authorisation from the State Emergency Service and the military. The power supply was resumed to about 31,000 households as of 06:15 [22 August 2023]," the company said.

Details: The power supply was brought back to the other blacked-out houses within the next two hours.

Background: On the morning of 22 August, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians damaged private residential buildings and cut a high-voltage power line.

