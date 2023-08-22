All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's DTEK resumes power supply interrupted by Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 12:54

Power engineers from DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, have resumed power supply to 50,500 households on the morning of 22 August; they were previously cut off from the grid by a Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DTEK

Quote: "DTEK's emergency crews started repairs straight away upon authorisation from the State Emergency Service and the military. The power supply was resumed to about 31,000 households as of 06:15 [22 August 2023]," the company said.

Details: The power supply was brought back to the other blacked-out houses within the next two hours.

Background: On the morning of 22 August, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians damaged private residential buildings and cut a high-voltage power line.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: