Russians launch missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, injuring man and damaging 20 houses

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:00
PHOTO: LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 22 August, with preliminary information indicating that one person has been injured and 20 private residential buildings damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "An explosion rang out in Kryvyi Rih at dawn. The enemy launched a missile attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person has been injured. The man received help and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Twenty homes belonging to local residents were damaged. A power line was damaged as well."

Details: Lysak said the Russian occupiers also attacked Synelnykove district with a drone at night, targeting a private business where a fire broke out.

"Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Lysak said.

Lysak added that Russian forces had launched one more attack on Synelnykove district in the morning, damaging power lines and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

Background: An explosion rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 21-22 August.

