German Foreign Minister refers to drone attacks on Moscow as lawful

European PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 15:28
German Foreign Minister refers to drone attacks on Moscow as lawful
ANNALENA BAERBOCK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, believes that the frequent drone strikes on the Russian capital of Moscow, of which Russia accuses Ukraine, are legitimate.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Details: Russia has attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself "under international law", Baerbock said during a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Meanwhile, the Estonian minister stressed that Russia bears responsibility for everything going on in Ukraine.

The German foreign minister added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, first and foremost, needed supplies and equipment as part of a counteroffensive to overcome Russian minefields. There are "huge mine belts, especially in Ukraine's east" that are roughly the size of western Germany, Baerbock said.

"We are working on this in full swing," the minister added.

Background: On the night of 21-22 August, drones once again attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast. All airports in the Russian capital were closed for take-offs and landings.

The UK MoD has also reportedly suggested that the drone attack on the airfield in Soltsy, Novgorod Oblast, that destroyed the Tu-22M3 strategic nuclear bomber may have been carried out from Russian territory.

"Strikes deep inside Russia are strategically important because President Putin almost certainly invaded Ukraine on the assumption that it would have little direct effect on Russians," the UK Defence Intelligence pointed out.

