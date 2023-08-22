All Sections
Russia attacked with drones again, damage caused near Moscow

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 03:33
AFTERMATH OF THE "HIT" IN KRASNOGORSK, MOSCOW OBLAST. PHOTO: BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The Russian capital was once again attacked by drones on the night of 21-22 August, with a high-rise building and cars damaged in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

Source: Russian news agency Astra on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Baza; Russian Telegram channel Shot; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Astra reported that windows were blown out of houses and cars were damaged in Krasnogorsk after the explosion. The wreckage of a suspected UAV is lying on the tarmac of one of the yards .

The explosion was also heard by residents of Moscow's Strogino district, Astra reports. Smoke could be seen in the sky after the explosion.

According to the Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, the facade and windows of a 25-storey building in Krasnogorsk were damaged, and cars parked next to the building were also damaged.

All the capital’s airports were closed for departures and arrivals, TASS reports, with reference to the aviation authorities.

Later, the news outlet reported that Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had begun to accept flights after the temporary closure. 

