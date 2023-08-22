Russians land airstrikes on Robotyne and Urozhaine, 26 combat clashes in one day – General Staff report

The Russian occupiers have used combat aviation to strike the settlements of Urozhaine and Robotyne, which the Ukrainian defenders liberated; meanwhile, the defence forces continue their offensive on the Melitopol front. A total of 26 combat clashes took place over the past day.

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery strikes in more than 15 settlements, in particular, Rozhkovychi, Seredyna-Buda, Myropilske, Riasne (Sumy Oblast) and Pletenivka, Vovchansk, and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Berestove, Tverdokhlibove, and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Tverdokhlibove and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast). About 10 settlements, in particular, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Zvanivka, Vesele, Spirne, and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under artillery bombardments.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast), were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops near Avdiivka. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast) came under artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Marinka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery bombardments.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Yehorivka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Chervone, and Zatyshshia (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Romashkove (Kherson Oblast). Novovorontsovka, Kherson, and Komyshany (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out nine strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and two on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past day, Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition warehouses and one heavy TOS-1A flamethrower system of the Russians.

