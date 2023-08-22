All Sections
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 20:17
On Tuesday, Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, rejected claims that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has allegedly stalled.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

Sullivan says the United States was clearly aware from the beginning that Ukraine's battlefield is very dynamic: "There is attacking and defending taking place on both sides at multiple points along a very extended frontline."

"We are seeing it [Ukraine] continue to take territory on a methodical, systematic basis," Sullivan added.

Background:

  • At the end of last week, The Washington Post, citing sources in US intelligence, reported that during counteroffensive operations, Ukraine allegedly could not achieve its key goal – the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • Biden's national security adviser then replied that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine was constantly changing, and the United States believed in the ability of Ukrainian forces to succeed.

