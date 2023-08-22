War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House

On Tuesday, Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, rejected claims that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has allegedly stalled.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

Sullivan says the United States was clearly aware from the beginning that Ukraine's battlefield is very dynamic: "There is attacking and defending taking place on both sides at multiple points along a very extended frontline."

"We are seeing it [Ukraine] continue to take territory on a methodical, systematic basis," Sullivan added.

Background:

At the end of last week, The Washington Post, citing sources in US intelligence, reported that during counteroffensive operations, Ukraine allegedly could not achieve its key goal – the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Biden's national security adviser then replied that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine was constantly changing, and the United States believed in the ability of Ukrainian forces to succeed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





