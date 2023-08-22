All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 20:55
Ukraine agrees to a hybrid tribunal for Russia, albeit with nuances

The Ukrainian government has acknowledged that it would not be able to secure support for its proposed tribunal format based on a UN General Assembly resolution and has instead agreed to a slightly modified form of what is known as a hybrid tribunal.

Source: European Pravda

Details: During an international conference on the special tribunal in Kyiv, Andrii Smyrnov, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, explained that the Ukrainian approach "did not come to fruition" as several Western capitals, including Washington, fear that they themselves will face prosecution "under the Russian scenario".

"The doctrine of international law is being held hostage by global politics, by geopolitics. And some of our partners fear this precedent will be used against them since they are also engaged in military campaigns abroad. And we need to be honest about this," the official said.

Smyrnov said Kyiv no longer excludes the possibility of creating something called an internationalised tribunal, as the US has been insisting on, but provided that the Ukrainian judicial system does not become its basis.

"This [hybrid tribunal based on Ukrainian law - European Pravda] is an unacceptable model for Ukraine. However, establishing an internationalised tribunal does not necessarily mean setting up a tribunal within the Ukrainian legal system," he stressed.

"Therefore, a compromise might be to introduce an internationalised tribunal as part of the judicial system of another country whose judicial system is credible," the official said, adding that he was speaking "as a preview."

European Pravda reports that a special tribunal for the crime of aggression will be established in The Hague and will operate under Dutch law. The Dutch government has given its preliminary consent to this.

The Hague is convenient because other international courts are operating there, as well as the Russian Crimes Register, gathering evidence of the aggression's extent; they have experience in conducting a trial for an international crime, such as the MH17 case; and there is an acceptable definition of the crime of aggression in Dutch law.

Background: Andrii Smyrnov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, believes that the format of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine may be determined by the end of the year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: