Russians attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in one day

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 02:43
STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces fired 19 times on 25 August on settlements in Sumy Oblast, where 164 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Esman hromada was attacked with MLRS, and 31 explosions were recorded [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians fired at Shalyhyne hromada with mortars (38 explosions) and artillery (three explosions).

The Russians dropped an explosive device from a UAV (one explosion) and fired from a tank (five explosions) and mortars (14 explosions) at Khotin hromada.

Attacks from mortars (10 explosions), grenade launchers (five explosions) and tanks (six explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians dropped nine bombs on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

There were attacks from mortars (27 explosions) and grenade launchers (15 explosions) in Krasnopillia hromada.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

