Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed over 40 times over past day – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian occupation forces more than 40 times over the course of 25 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 August

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missile and 62 air strikes, and fired 89 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of successful combat operations, the Air Force destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles and four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Civilians were unfortunately killed and wounded as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

There is a high ongoing threat of missile and airstrikes across all Ukraine.

Over 40 combat clashes occurred over the past day."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Udy in Kharkiv Oblast. Russia carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 25 settlements, including Liskivshchyna and Bohdanove in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Stepne and Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; and Zybyne, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Hrachovka and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of Kyslivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk and Orlianske in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Shyikivka, Cherneshchyna and Chervonyi Stav in Kharkiv Oblast; Tverdokhlibove and Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Yampil, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Sviato-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery attacks, including Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Vuhledar, Vremivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Urozhaine, Rivnopil, Blahodatne, Pryvilne and Burlatske in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachkа, Robotyne and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements, including Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Lukianivske and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces bombarded Khreshchenivka, Olhivka, Mykilske, Kherson, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Ukrainian Air Force struck 12 times at areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and one time at an anti-aircraft missile system.

Units from Rockets Forces and Artillery hit an anti-aircraft missile system and three artillery pieces at their firing positions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!