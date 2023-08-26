Russians hit cafe in Kupiansk district killing people

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that Russian forces attacked Kupiansk district on the morning of 26 August, hitting a cafe, and at least two people have been killed.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Kupiansk district.

As medics informed us, two people were killed in the village of Podoly, and one more was wounded.

The enemy hit a civilian object – a cafe, where local residents were at the moment."

Details: Emergency services are working at the scene. Information about the killed and wounded is being confirmed.

