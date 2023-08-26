Security Service's White Wolves unit shows destruction of third Russian tank regiment

The White Wolf special unit of the Alpha Special Group of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has shared a video showing them destroying the third Russian tank regiment already.

Source: SSU

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine said that soldiers of this special unit have only destroyed 216 tanks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "Taking into account the fact that the staffing of the tank regiment of the Russian army is 94 units, our guys have already ‘crossed out’ two regiments and are persistently finishing off the third one!

We are destroying the occupiers until complete Victory!"

