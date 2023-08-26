Second ship leaves port of Odesa after suspension of grain initiative

The bulk carrier Primus, under the flag of Liberia, has left the port of Odesa and is moving towards the Bulgarian port of Varna.

Source: data from the MarineTraffic resource, as Interfax-Ukraine reported

Details: It is noted that on the morning of 26 August, the bulk carrier Primus left Odesa under the flag of Liberia and is moving in the direction of the Bulgarian port of Varna. On 20 February 2022, the vessel arrived in Ukraine from the Greek port of Perama under the name Polarstar.

In addition, Oleksii Honcharenko, the MP from the Evropeiska Solidarnist (European Solidarity) party, published a photo of a bulk carrier that came out of Odesa on his Telegram.

Reminder:

The first ship that used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the grain initiative arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Ukraine has opened registration for merchant vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for merchant vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

The last ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on 16 July.

Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July and, after that, repeatedly attacked the port's grain infrastructure.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!