Russians attack Kherson, injuring two women

Two women have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army pummelled the centre of Kherson during the day.

A 41-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with a contusion and leg injuries.

Another victim is a 70-year-old woman. She has suffered minor injuries. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance on the spot."

Details: Earlier, the Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked a hospital in Kherson on Saturday.

A hospital's building was damaged, doors and 17 windows were broken.

