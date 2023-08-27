Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: Woman killed, kiosk catches fire
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 15:48
Russian invaders have launched MLRS strikes on the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman.
Source: Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians attacked Odnorobivka around 13:00 (Kyiv time) on 27 August.
A 39-year-old woman was killed; she was in the territory of her family home at that time.
A kiosk in the village also caught fire because of the attack.
