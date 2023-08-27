Russians attack Kherson city centre, 1 killed, 1 seriously injured

As a result of an attack on the city centre of Kherson on Sunday, a woman has been killed and a man seriously injured, and other dead and injured persons have been reported in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Оblast Military Administration (OMA); Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON KHERSON ON 27 AUGUST. PHOTO: KHERSON OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that around 15:00 (Kyiv time), the Russians attacked Kherson, probably from artillery.

Injuries incompatible with life were received by a woman walking outside. A man was also hospitalised in serious condition.

Civilian infrastructure, including private buildings, was damaged.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration specified that the central part of Kherson was under fire.

Before that, at about 12:40 (Kyiv time), Russians attacked the village of Virivka in Tiahynka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A 35-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and another resident was taken to hospital with injuries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!