Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with missiles

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 28 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russian army hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles in the morning, using tactical aircraft from the south.

As a result of the missile attack, two country houses were destroyed. Five more dwellings have been damaged. An outbuilding caught fire.

Quote from Lysak: "There were no casualties. The aftermath of the attack is being established."

In addition, Russian forces shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery. They targeted Marhanets hromada in the evening and Myrove hromada at night. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Lysak said a private residential building was damaged. But there were no casualties.

