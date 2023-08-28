All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with missiles

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 07:36
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with missiles
PHOTO: UK.WIKIPEDIA.ORG

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 28 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russian army hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles in the morning, using tactical aircraft from the south.

As a result of the missile attack, two country houses were destroyed. Five more dwellings have been damaged. An outbuilding caught fire.

Quote from Lysak: "There were no casualties. The aftermath of the attack is being established."

In addition, Russian forces shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery. They targeted Marhanets hromada in the evening and Myrove hromada at night. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Lysak said a private residential building was damaged. But there were no casualties.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: