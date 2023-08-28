Attack on Poltava Oblast: strike on industrial facility

Russian forces have attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting an industrial facility.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast today. An industrial facility was hit.

Information about casualties is being confirmed."

