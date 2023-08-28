Attack on Poltava Oblast: strike on industrial facility
Monday, 28 August 2023, 07:45
Russian forces have attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting an industrial facility.
Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast today. An industrial facility was hit.
Information about casualties is being confirmed."
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!