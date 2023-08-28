All Sections
Missile attack on Poltava Oblast: Death toll rises to three

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 August 2023, 13:16
PHOTO: ANDRII YERMAK’S TELEGRAM

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the village of Hoholeve in Poltava Oblast has increased to three; the body of one more person was recovered from under the rubble.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lunin:  "Rescue workers continue to dismantle the rubble after the missile strike. They found the body of another person."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration added that the search for one more person is currently ongoing.

Background:

  • On the night of 28 August, the Russians launched a rocket attack on a civilian industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast. At first, it was reported that there were 2 dead and 2 wounded. However, the Office of the President reported there were 5 victims.
  • These people worked their night shift. As a result of the explosion, the premises of the oil mill caught fire.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August. 

