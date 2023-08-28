Missile attack on Poltava Oblast: Death toll rises to three

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the village of Hoholeve in Poltava Oblast has increased to three; the body of one more person was recovered from under the rubble.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lunin: "Rescue workers continue to dismantle the rubble after the missile strike. They found the body of another person."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration added that the search for one more person is currently ongoing.

Background:

On the night of 28 August, the Russians launched a rocket attack on a civilian industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast. At first, it was reported that there were 2 dead and 2 wounded. However, the Office of the President reported there were 5 victims.

These people worked their night shift. As a result of the explosion, the premises of the oil mill caught fire.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

