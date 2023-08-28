All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile attack on Poltava Oblast: Death toll rises to three

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 August 2023, 13:16
Missile attack on Poltava Oblast: Death toll rises to three
PHOTO: ANDRII YERMAK’S TELEGRAM

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the village of Hoholeve in Poltava Oblast has increased to three; the body of one more person was recovered from under the rubble.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lunin:  "Rescue workers continue to dismantle the rubble after the missile strike. They found the body of another person."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration added that the search for one more person is currently ongoing.

Background:

  • On the night of 28 August, the Russians launched a rocket attack on a civilian industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast. At first, it was reported that there were 2 dead and 2 wounded. However, the Office of the President reported there were 5 victims.
  • These people worked their night shift. As a result of the explosion, the premises of the oil mill caught fire.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: