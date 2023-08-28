Missile attack on Poltava Oblast: Death toll rises to three
Monday, 28 August 2023, 13:16
The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the village of Hoholeve in Poltava Oblast has increased to three; the body of one more person was recovered from under the rubble.
Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lunin: "Rescue workers continue to dismantle the rubble after the missile strike. They found the body of another person."
Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration added that the search for one more person is currently ongoing.
Background:
- On the night of 28 August, the Russians launched a rocket attack on a civilian industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast. At first, it was reported that there were 2 dead and 2 wounded. However, the Office of the President reported there were 5 victims.
- These people worked their night shift. As a result of the explosion, the premises of the oil mill caught fire.
- The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.
