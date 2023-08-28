All Sections
Air Force intercepts 4 out of 6 missiles

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 August 2023, 08:22
PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE AIR FORCE

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of combat operations, four aerial targets were destroyed: two Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles."

Details: In total, the Russians fired six sea- and air-launched missiles at Ukraine.

The Russians fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate in the Black Sea near Feodosiia.

Two Kh-59 guided missiles were also launched from two Su-34 aircraft, which the occupiers sent in the direction of Kryvyi Rih from the airspace of occupied Kherson Oblast.

The Air Force noted that a civilian industrial facility in Poltava Oblast was hit.

It is also reported that the Air Force carried out more than 10 airstrikes against the Russians over the past day.

Background:

  • On the night of 27-28 August, the Air Force warned of a missile threat in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine.

Advertisement: