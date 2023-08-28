Russians attack Poltava Oblast, killing 2 people

Two people were killed, two were wounded and two more are considered missing as a result of a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the enemy attack, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown."

PHOTO: ANDRII YERMAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: Lunin added that search operations and debris removal are ongoing at the scene.

In addition, Lunin said the Russian missile completely destroyed a manufacturing facility.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, the Air Force said that there was a missile threat in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine.

Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting an industrial facility.

The Air Force reported that they had destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched against Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

