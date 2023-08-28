Russians attack Poltava Oblast, killing 2 people
Two people were killed, two were wounded and two more are considered missing as a result of a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on the night of 27-28 August.
Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the enemy attack, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown."
Details: Lunin added that search operations and debris removal are ongoing at the scene.
In addition, Lunin said the Russian missile completely destroyed a manufacturing facility.
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 August, the Air Force said that there was a missile threat in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine.
- Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting an industrial facility.
- The Air Force reported that they had destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched against Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.
