Russians attack Poltava Oblast, killing 2 people

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 August 2023, 08:46
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, killing 2 people

Two people were killed, two were wounded and two more are considered missing as a result of a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the enemy attack, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown." 

 
PHOTO: ANDRII YERMAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: Lunin added that search operations and debris removal are ongoing at the scene.

In addition, Lunin said the Russian missile completely destroyed a manufacturing facility.

Background: 

  • On the night of 27-28 August, the Air Force said that there was a missile threat in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine.
  • Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting an industrial facility.
  • The Air Force reported that they had destroyed four of the six missiles that Russia launched against Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

