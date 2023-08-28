All Sections
From Ukraine's intelligence with "love": Kamikaze drone hits collaborator's window

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 15:49
screenshot

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and representatives of the resistance movement "congratulated" the Russian occupiers on Independence Day and the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine (24 and 23 August, respectively – ed.).

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Thanks to the resistance movement, coordinated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, additional reconnaissance was carried out, and several Russian targets were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In particular, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit the window of the residence of Oleksandr Reimer, a collaborator and the "deputy head" of the occupation military-civilian administration. The incident took place at around 06:00, as part of the "celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine" in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Vasylivka District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 August 2023. The injured collaborator was evacuated to the hospital.

On 23 August 2023, the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, an event was held for personnel of the occupation forces at the headquarters of the FSB branch of the Russian Federation in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at 24 Naberezhna Street.

A powerful explosion rang out in the headquarters at around 19:00, at the moment of the greatest concentration of the Russians. After the evacuation began, another explosion thundered at a parking lot near the building, which additionally killed the Russian personnel, as well as significantly damaged the cars located there, Ukraine’s intelligence reports.

Three fire engines and ambulances arrived at the scene. The bodies of the killed Russians were taken by several military Ural trucks, the intelligence reports.

