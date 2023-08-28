All Sections
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 22:04

Lindsey Graham, US senator from the Republican Party, has welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness to hold elections in Ukraine in 2024 despite martial law, and call on the allies to give Ukraine financial and technical support in this endeavour.

Sources: European Pravda quoting Graham on Twitter 

Details: The senator welcomed the fact that the President of Ukraine expressed openness to the idea of holding elections next year, which, he believes, "would not only be seen as an act of defiance against the Russian invasion, but an embrace of democracy and freedom".

Graham stressed that he is aware of the need for separate legislative decisions and the difficult security conditions for holding elections.

"However, I cannot think of a better investment for the stability of Europe than helping Ukraine survive as an independent, self-governing, Rule of Law-based democracy.  I would encourage all of Ukraine’s allies to help provide the financial and technical assistance to support this effort," he added.

The American politician also expressed confidence that the holding of "democratic elections during wartime" will be perceived as a vision by both Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people of "a free and democratic Ukraine both today and in the years to come".

During a visit to Ukraine last week, Lindsey Graham said that elections should be held in Ukraine next year, even in spite of the Russian invasion.

The next presidential and parliamentary elections should be held in 2024, but no elections are held during martial law.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine in 2024, but this requires legislative changes, funds from partners and international observers even on the front lines.

Advertisement: