Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Ukrainian passengers were on board a coach that was involved in an accident in the Romanian city of Năvodari on Monday evening.

Source: Digi24, citing the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and its own source

Details: Digi24 reports that there were about 40 passengers from Ukraine on the coach. The vehicle hit a height restrictor.

Six adults were taken to hospital with injuries to the head, upper and lower limbs. Another six people received medical assistance at the scene and refused to be taken to hospital.

Emergency workers and medics are working at the scene and are still examining the victims.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!