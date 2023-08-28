All Sections
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
photo: DIGI24

Ukrainian passengers were on board a coach that was involved in an accident in the Romanian city of Năvodari on Monday evening.

Source: Digi24, citing the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and its own source

Details: Digi24 reports that there were about 40 passengers from Ukraine on the coach. The vehicle hit a height restrictor.

Six adults were taken to hospital with injuries to the head, upper and lower limbs. Another six people received medical assistance at the scene and refused to be taken to hospital.

Emergency workers and medics are working at the scene and are still examining the victims.

 

Advertisement: