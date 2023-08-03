Air defence responds on approaches to Kyiv
Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that air defence systems were in operation on the approaches to the capital on the night of 2-3 August.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "The air-raid warning is still in force! Air defence is responding in the oblast, on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several regions and Kyiv due to the threat of Russian UAVs.
Update: The all-clear was given in the capital and Kyiv Oblast at 04:07.
