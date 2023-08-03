Threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv and several oblasts

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast and several other oblasts at around 01:00 on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; alerts.in.ua; the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "There is a threat that attack drones will be used in Kyiv Oblast."

Details: At 00:49, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the threat of using attack drones in Chernihiv Oblast.

At 01:00, the same threat was reported in Sumy Oblast.

An air-raid warning was also issued in Kyiv City, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts. The threat of using Russian drones is ongoing there.

"Attention! Drone threat in the capital! Go to the shelter!", Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

At 02:47, the all-clear was given in Poltava, Cherkasy and Sumy oblasts.

At 03:39, the all-clear was also given in Chernihiv Oblast.

At 04:08, the Air Force reported that there was no more ongoing threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

