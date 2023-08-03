All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv and several oblasts

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 01:10
Threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv and several oblasts
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast and several other oblasts at around 01:00 on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; alerts.in.ua; the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "There is a threat that attack drones will be used in Kyiv Oblast."

Details: At 00:49, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the threat of using attack drones in Chernihiv Oblast.

At 01:00, the same threat was reported in Sumy Oblast.

An air-raid warning was also issued in Kyiv City, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts. The threat of using Russian drones is ongoing there.

"Attention! Drone threat in the capital! Go to the shelter!", Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

At 02:47, the all-clear was given in Poltava, Cherkasy and Sumy oblasts.

At 03:39, the all-clear was also given in Chernihiv Oblast.

At 04:08, the Air Force reported that there was no more ongoing threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: