Russia strikes abandoned Greek consulate in Kherson

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 10:52
Russia strikes abandoned Greek consulate in Kherson
Stock photo: UNSPLASH

The Russian military has shelled the Greek consulate in Kherson and the premises of banks and a pre-trial detention centre.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in their morning report; Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the Oblast Military Administration: "The enemy hit the areas of 27 settlements of oblast; the premises of the banks Ukrsibbank and Kredobank (Kherson); a detention centre (Kherson); [and] the premises of the Honorary Consulate of the Greek Republic (Kherson)."

Details: The Russians landed 55 strikes in the oblast during the day, firing 264 projectiles, 72 of which landed in Kherson itself.

For reference: The damaged premises are located on Freedom Square in the centre of Kherson. The honorary consulate has been out of operation since 24 February 2022.

