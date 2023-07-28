All Sections
Media reveal specifications of EU sanctions against Belarus

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 12:03
Stock PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Sanctions against Belarus for supporting the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which EU ambassadors approved, will apply to dual-use goods and aircraft parts. The restrictions will concern 38 individuals.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: The outlet reports that the EU will impose export restrictions on dual-use goods, such as drones or computers that can be used in combat operations in Ukraine and on aircraft parts.

In addition, the sanctions list will include 38 individuals and three organisations, European diplomats told Politico on condition of anonymity.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the EU ambassadors agreed on introducing new sanctions against Belarus for its involvement in the Russian war of conquest.
  • Restrictive measures against Minsk have been discussed in Brussels for several months due to its participation in Russia's war against Ukraine. 
  • At the same time, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, insists on further strengthening of sanctions against Belarus.

Advertisement: