Ukraine's Azov Brigade bombards Russian positions, destroys bunker and military personnel
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 20:49
The Azov National Guard Brigade has posted a video showing the destruction of the Russian bunker and military personnel.
Source: Azov Brigade on social networks
Quote: "A unit with a 82 mm mortar bombarded the positions of the invaders. The result: destroyed an enemy bunker with a trench electronic warfare system, as well as enemy personnel."
