Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

The inspections of Ukrainian territorial recruitment and social support centres have revealed many abuses.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 3 August

Quote: "Today there were reports of [Vasyl] Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko. In particular, one of the issues is the inspection of military enlistment offices. We talked in detail. The audit reveals many abuses, including frankly disgusting ones. All facts revealed by law enforcement officers will be presented to society and investigated within criminal proceedings.

The conclusion is obvious: the system of military enlistment must be staffed with people who understand the value of protecting Ukraine. Value, not the price of finding ‘solutions’.

The enlistment offices have to be staffed by people who saw the war and went through it. There are those who, unfortunately, lost limbs but did not lose dignity and did not lose Ukraine. I thank them."

