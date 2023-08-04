Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 640 Russians, destroyed 27 UAVs and 19 Russian artillery systems.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 4 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 248,490 (+640) military personnel

4,228 (+4) tanks

8,249 (+15) armoured fighting vehicles

4,911 (+19) artillery systems

704 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

466 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

311 (+0) helicopters

4,104 (+27) tactical UAVs

1347 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

7,392 (+20) vehicles and tankers

724 (+3) other vehicles and equipment

