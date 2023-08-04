Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
Friday, 4 August 2023, 07:54
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 640 Russians, destroyed 27 UAVs and 19 Russian artillery systems.
Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 4 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 248,490 (+640) military personnel
- 4,228 (+4) tanks
- 8,249 (+15) armoured fighting vehicles
- 4,911 (+19) artillery systems
- 704 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 466 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 311 (+0) helicopters
- 4,104 (+27) tactical UAVs
- 1347 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 7,392 (+20) vehicles and tankers
- 724 (+3) other vehicles and equipment
