Russia spends record US$6,3 billion on army in just six months – Reuters

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 August 2023, 13:39
Russia has spent RUB 600 billion [roughly US$6,3 billion] on defence over the first half of 2023 alone, which is 12% more than planned.

Source: Reuters

Details: Russia's budget has reportedly envisaged 14.97 trillion rubles (or US$157,5 billion) for the whole year, with 5.59 trillion rubles [roughly US$58,8 billion] already spent.

The media outlet cited a Russian government document saying that Russia has doubled its target defence spending in 2023 to more than US$100 billion, a third of all public expenditures.

The report notes that Russia spent a minimum of 13.9% and a maximum of 23% of its budget on defence from 2011 to 2022.

The document says Russia has spent 57.4% of its new annual defence budget so far.

