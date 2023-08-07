All Sections
Death toll rises to 5 following Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk; deputy head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast killed

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 23:50
Five civilians were killed and 18 injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on central Pokrovsk, in Donetsk Oblast, which damaged several high-rise buildings. Deputy head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) in Donetsk Oblast was killed and several rescue workers sustained injuries.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Serhii Kruk, Head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Five people have been killed and 18 injured as a result of two missile strikes on residential buildings in Pokrovsk. As of 21:20, [we know that] four civilians were killed and three injured in the first strike.

The second strike killed the deputy head of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast. Four rescue workers, eight police officers, and three civilians sustained injuries. Our heroes were the first ones to arrive at the site of the attack to help people.

Rescue and search operations are still underway. We are clearing away the rubble and rescuing people from the Russian terror."

Details: Serhii Kruk, Head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, confirmed that an SES employee was killed and added that another five SES rescue workers were injured.

Background: In the evening, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging high-rise buildings and killing one person; seven people were injured.

Subjects: Donetsk region
