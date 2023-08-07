Russian missiles strike Pokrovsk: several high-rise buildings damaged, 1 civilian killed

Russian troops have launched a missile attack on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. Donbas, of which Russia is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones. Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescue workers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues."

Details: Zelensky called for an end to Russian terror and emphasised that Russia would be held accountable for its crimes.

Російські війська завдали ракетного удару по житловому будинку в місті Покровськ Донецької області pic.twitter.com/BnAnbO1QIx — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) August 7, 2023

Updated: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that one civilian was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians carried out two strikes on the city centre, less than an hour apart from one another. They damaged several nine- and five-storey buildings, houses in a private residential neighbourhood, a hotel, and several [cafes or restaurants], shops, and administrative buildings.

Attention! There is an ongoing threat of further attacks! Civilians are urgently requested to proceed to shelters."

Photo from Kyrylenko's telegram

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said two civilians were killed in the attack, a man and a woman. Ambulances took four civilians who were injured to a hospital. Yermak explained that Russia launched two missiles on a residential building.

Updated: Yermak later posted on Telegram that only one civilian has been killed.

