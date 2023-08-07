Russians strike Pokrovsk with Iskanders – Zelenskyy

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO ON THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF PAVLO KYRYLENKO, HEAD OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian invaders have struck a residential building in Pokrovsk with Iskander [mobile short-range ballistic missile system] missiles on the evening of 7 August.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A rescue operation is underway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk [Oblast], after Russian missile strikes. Iskander missiles against ordinary residential buildings."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the State Emergency Service employee killed by the second strike on the city is Colonel Andrii Omelchenko, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I would like to recognize the rescue [workers] today. Our employees of the State Emergency Service. Those who work in different cities of Ukraine for the sake of life. To make the Russian terror lose, because lives are saved.

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Kherson [Oblast]: civil protection service Sergeant Vitaliy Murzenko and civil protection service Lieutenant Volodymyr Yavtushenko. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine of Kharkiv [Oblast]: civil protection service Master Sergeant Serhiy Hladkyi and civil protection service Colonel Andriy Solianikov. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine of Dnipropetrovsk [Oblast]: civil protection service Sergeant Kostiantyn Poturaiko and civil protection service Captain Vitaliy Denysenko.

All of them have repeatedly participated - directly participated – in [dealing with the aftermath] of terrorist attacks, in saving the lives of our people. And, of course, all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions. I thank the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine!"

Background:

In the evening, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city centre of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of the strike, 5 civilians were killed and 31 injured. Deputy head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) in Donetsk Oblast was killed. Police officers, rescue workers and a child were injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!