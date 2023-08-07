Missile strike on Pokrovsk: 7 killed, about 30 injured, including rescue workers and police

Seven civilians were killed and about 30 injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on central Pokrovsk, in Donetsk Oblast, which damaged several high-rise buildings. Deputy head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) in Donetsk Oblast was killed. Rescue workers, police officers and a child sustained injuries.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Serhii Kruk, Head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, on Telegram, Suspilne, citing Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration

Quote from Klymenko: "Five people have been killed and 18 injured as a result of two missile strikes on residential buildings in Pokrovsk. As of 21:20, [we know that] four civilians were killed and three injured in the first strike.

The second strike killed the deputy head of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast. Four rescue workers, eight police officers, and three civilians sustained injuries. Our heroes were the first ones to arrive at the site of the attack to help people.

Rescue and search operations are still underway. We are clearing away the rubble and rescuing people from the Russian terror."

Details: Serhii Kruk, Head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, confirmed that an SES employee was killed and added that another five SES rescue workers were injured.

Zelenskyy later shared the name of the State Emergency Service employee killed in the Russian attack on Pokrovsk: Colonel Andrii Omelchenko.

Updated: Klymenko reported that as of 21:50. The number of people reported to have been injured has risen to 31, of them 19 are police officers, 5 emergency workers, and 1 is a child. Emergency workers are clearing away the rubble.

Kyrylenko reported that as of 22:00, 5 civilians were reported to have been killed, and 14 wounded (among the wounded is an 11-year-old child). In addition, two State Emergency Service employees and one soldier were killed. Nine police officers, a local military administration employee and a soldier were wounded.

Відео з місця влучання в Покровську pic.twitter.com/xfZRDjWedb — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) August 7, 2023

Suspilne reported that seven civilians were killed and 27 were injured, citing the numbers provided by Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration. Most injured civilians have been hospitalised in a Pokrovsk hospital, though two persons in a critical condition were transferred to the city of Dnipro. Work to clear away the rubble has been temporarily suspended.

Background:

In the evening, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging high-rise buildings and killing one person; seven people were injured.

