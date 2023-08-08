Police and emergency services post footage of rescue operation in Pokrovsk

Police and emergency services have posted footage of the rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: National Police of Ukraine, State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The police inform that bomb disposal experts, investigators, criminologists, operatives, and paramedics are currently working at the spot of the tragedy. The police accept appeals, document the destruction, and help the victims and their relatives.

A total of 46 employees and 12 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in dealing with the aftermath, including a combined squad of rescue workers; 63 tonnes of construction debris were removed from the scene.

Background:

On the evening of 7 August, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Seven people were killed and 88 injured in the strike on residential buildings.

The first strike targeted civilians, the second was aimed at the emergency workers that had arrived at the scene.

