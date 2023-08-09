All Sections
Biden greenlights Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 jets

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 00:38
Biden greenlights Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 jets
An F-16 fighter jet. Stock photo: Wikipedia

US President Joe Biden has authorised the training of Ukrainian military personnel on American F-16 fighter jets. The Pentagon stressed that Denmark and the Netherlands remain at the helm of the training program.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, during a press briefing

Quote: "As you know, Denmark and the Netherlands are taking the lead on training [...] and the President has given the green light to allow and support the training to move forward [...]."

Details: Singh stressed that as of now, the US could not offer further official comments on the details of the Ukrainian pilots’ training.

Previously: In July, the White House said that the US would allow European countries to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, thus denying the allegations that the US was delaying the training.

Advertisement: