Biden greenlights Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 jets

US President Joe Biden has authorised the training of Ukrainian military personnel on American F-16 fighter jets. The Pentagon stressed that Denmark and the Netherlands remain at the helm of the training program.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, during a press briefing

Quote: "As you know, Denmark and the Netherlands are taking the lead on training [...] and the President has given the green light to allow and support the training to move forward [...]."

Details: Singh stressed that as of now, the US could not offer further official comments on the details of the Ukrainian pilots’ training.

Advertisement:

Previously: In July, the White House said that the US would allow European countries to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, thus denying the allegations that the US was delaying the training.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!