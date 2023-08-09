Russian forces activate tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces activated tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 8-9 August, and there was a threat that aircraft ordnance would be used.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Activity by enemy tactical aircraft. There is a threat of the use of aircraft ordnance (guided aerial bombs/guided aerial missiles) on the front edge of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

