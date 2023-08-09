Russians bombard kindergarten in Kherson, injure one person

Russian soldiers have bombarded a kindergarten in the city of Kherson, injuring an elderly man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration says the Russians attacked the city with artillery. As a result of the bombardment, a 75-year-old locksmith suffered minor injuries.

