All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians ban raising Crimean Tatar flag in Crimean schools

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 15:00
Russians ban raising Crimean Tatar flag in Crimean schools
Photo: Krym SOS

The Russian-appointed "authority" of the occupied Crimea has banned the raising of the Crimean Tatar flag at gatherings in schools.

Source: Krym SOS ("Crimea SOS") NGO

Details: The activists report that schools were also banned from planning some events, such as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People on May 18.

Krym SOS reports that a special commission will work in schools on the eve of commemorative dates, and the planning of such events will be considered as preparation for provocations.

Advertisement:

There was no written order banning the flag; however, the activists say, representatives of the "administration" of Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called "head" of the peninsula, came to the schools. When asked why the flag cannot be raised, they answer that it "is not stipulated anywhere; there is only the flag of the Russian Federation and that of Crimea."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: