Russians ban raising Crimean Tatar flag in Crimean schools

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 15:00
Russians ban raising Crimean Tatar flag in Crimean schools
Photo: Krym SOS

The Russian-appointed "authority" of the occupied Crimea has banned the raising of the Crimean Tatar flag at gatherings in schools.

Source: Krym SOS ("Crimea SOS") NGO

Details: The activists report that schools were also banned from planning some events, such as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People on May 18.

Krym SOS reports that a special commission will work in schools on the eve of commemorative dates, and the planning of such events will be considered as preparation for provocations.

There was no written order banning the flag; however, the activists say, representatives of the "administration" of Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called "head" of the peninsula, came to the schools. When asked why the flag cannot be raised, they answer that it "is not stipulated anywhere; there is only the flag of the Russian Federation and that of Crimea."

Advertisement: