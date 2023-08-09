All Sections
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy eight ammunition storage points on Tavriia front

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 15:57
Photo: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

The defence forces of Ukraine have destroyed eight ammunition storage points and one Russian command post on the Tavriia front during the day.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "Bavovna is blooming on the Tavriia front and Russians are burning. [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

... 18 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, three tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one unmanned aerial vehicle, and three cars.

Eight enemy ammunition storage points and one command and observation post were destroyed."

Details: Over the last day, Russians lost 244 people killed, injured and captured (killed – 93, injured – 150, captured – 1).

In total, artillery units of the defence forces of Ukraine performed 1,545 fire missions during the day.

