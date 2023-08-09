Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy eight ammunition storage points on Tavriia front
The defence forces of Ukraine have destroyed eight ammunition storage points and one Russian command post on the Tavriia front during the day.
Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram
Quote: "Bavovna is blooming on the Tavriia front and Russians are burning. [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme – ed.]
... 18 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, three tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one unmanned aerial vehicle, and three cars.
Eight enemy ammunition storage points and one command and observation post were destroyed."
Details: Over the last day, Russians lost 244 people killed, injured and captured (killed – 93, injured – 150, captured – 1).
In total, artillery units of the defence forces of Ukraine performed 1,545 fire missions during the day.
